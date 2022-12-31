Sky Cams
Rain clears as people prepare to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Savannah

Early New Year's Eve celebrations in City Market.
Early New Year's Eve celebrations in City Market.(WTOC)
By Flynn Snyder
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thousands of people are expected to flock to downtown Savannah to countdown to midnight as New Year’s Eve celebrations are taking place across the Hostess City.

Crowds have gotten bigger along River Street as Saturday afternoon has gone on. All eyes were on the weather a little earlier, but now that the rain has cleared people say they’re ready to get the party started.

Besides River Street, City Market is hosting its own New Year’s Eve celebrations with extended hours for some bars and restaurants. As well as New Year’s Eve festivities at Plant Riverside.

“We’ve been here since 3:00 and I’ve already started. So, we’re going to go as far as our bodies will take us. They have a new area down there, the Plant Riverside District and I really love that. There’s a lot to do down there, it’s interesting. I’ve always loved coming to Savannah. Whenever there’s something going on, I’m here,” said Marilyn Brinson, who is visiting Savannah for New Year’s Eve.

The big celebration in Savannah will be the midnight fireworks display along River Street.

