CCPD requests SWAT team's assistance for situation at The Landings

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 9:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department requested the assistance of the Chatham County SWAT team for a situation at The Landings.

According to officials, CCPD were called to a home at The Landings around 11:30 p.m. Saturday for a report that an elderly dementia patient who was acting very confused about their surroundings, had a firearm, and was refusing to let another person inside the residence leave.

CCPD then requested the county’s SWAT team for assistance.

Negotiators were able to convince the elderly dementia patient to leave the home peacefully.

No one was hurt in the incident and the dementia patient was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

