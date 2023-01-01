Sky Cams
Dylan’s Last Forecast of 2022

Heading into your New Year's Eve, I'll continue to track a few isolated shower chances through the early evening and in our southern areas tomorrow morning.
By Dylan Smith
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 7:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Heading into your New Year’s Eve, I’ll continue to track a few isolated shower chances through the early evening and in our southern areas tomorrow morning. Meanwhile, I’ll look for temps to fall into the mid to lower-60s through midnight.

By tomorrow morning, We should see starting temperatures in the upper-50s to lower the 60s for most. We’ll continue tracking mostly cloudy skies with a few drizzle chances through mid-morning. Then, we should see partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper-60s to lower-70s that afternoon.

Going into next week, I’ll continue tracking more partly cloudy skies with high staying in the lower to mid-70s through the mid-week. Each morning, we should start in the 50s and 60s. Then, changes begin to move on Wednesday with our next cold front.

This should cause scattered rain chances through the mid-week. Then, we cool back into the upper-50s to lower-60s with sunny skies heading into next weekend.

