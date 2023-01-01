Sky Cams
Jesup man killed in early morning New Year’s Day crash

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A 21-year-old man is dead after a crash early Sunday morning in Wayne County.

According to Georgia State Patrol, troopers responded to a single vehicle crash in the area of Sunset Boulevard just after 2 a.m. Sunday.

Troopers say the driver, 21-year-old Samuel Hargrove of Jesup, lost control of his pickup truck while traveling southbound on Sunset Blvd. and struck a tree.

First responders say Hargrove died after arriving to the hospital. The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

