Jesup man killed in early morning New Year’s Day crash

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A 21-year-old man is dead after a crash early Sunday morning in Wayne County.

According to Georgia State Patrol, troopers responded to a single vehicle crash in the area of Sunset Boulevard just after 2 a.m. Sunday.

Troopers say the driver, 21-year-old Samuel Hargrove of Jesup, lost control of his pickup truck while traveling southbound on Sunset Blvd. and struck a tree.

First responders say Hargrove died after arriving to the hospital. The crash remains under investigation.

