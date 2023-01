SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Doctors at Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah welcomed the hospital’s first baby of 2023 on New Year’s Day.

Baby girl Eliana Mae was born at 6:28 a.m. Sunday at 7 pounds, 10 ounces.

Staff members at Memorial Health say they’re proud to help Eliana enter the world.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.