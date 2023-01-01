Rain clears in time for New Year’s Eve celebrations in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thousands of people are expected to flock to downtown Savannah to countdown to midnight as New Year’s Eve celebrations are taking place across the Hostess City.

Crowds have gotten bigger along River Street as Saturday afternoon has gone on. All eyes were on the weather a little earlier, but now that the rain has cleared, people say they’re ready to get the party started.

The Savannah Waterfront Association will be holding its New Year’s fireworks display beginning at midnight. Fireworks will be launched from a barge in the Savannah River in front of the Savannah Convention Center.

“With COVID-19 and being stuck at home and not being able to come out as much. It’s really good to see a lot of people out with their families,” Savannah resident, April Mozone said.

Besides River Street, City Market is hosting its own New Year’s Eve celebrations with extended hours for some bars and restaurants. As well as New Year’s Eve festivities at Plant Riverside.

“We’ve been here since 3:00 and I’ve already started. So, we’re going to go as far as our bodies will take us. They have a new area down there, the Plant Riverside District and I really love that. There’s a lot to do down there, it’s interesting. I’ve always loved coming to Savannah. Whenever there’s something going on, I’m here,” said Marilyn Brinson, who is visiting Savannah for New Year’s Eve.

Many dressed in their New Year’s best waiting for the ball to drop. While many started celebrating early, others plan on keeping the party going well after the clock strikes midnight.

“I’ll probably be out until about 1 a.m.”

“Probably until 3 a.m.”

If you do plan on celebrating, Georgia State Patrol said troopers will be out on the roads looking for drunk or impaired drivers. GSP is encouraging people to use rideshare apps to get home safely or plan a designated driver before leaving.

