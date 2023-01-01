SCHP investigates fatal car vs. pedestrian crash in Beaufort Co.

BEAUFORT CO., S.C (WTOC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash just after the new year began in the Lowcountry.

According to SCHP Master Trooper Brandon Bolt, the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

A vehicle was traveling west on Broad River Blvd. fatally struck a pedestrian in the roadway.

The crash remains under investigation.

