SCHP investigates fatal car vs. pedestrian crash in Beaufort Co.
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 12:59 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BEAUFORT CO., S.C (WTOC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash just after the new year began in the Lowcountry.
According to SCHP Master Trooper Brandon Bolt, the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.
A vehicle was traveling west on Broad River Blvd. fatally struck a pedestrian in the roadway.
The crash remains under investigation.
