2 men found guilty of murder for 2021 shooting on White Bluff Road

(MGN)
By Jessica Savage
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two Savannah men have been sentenced to life in prison for killing a man on White Bluff Road.

A Chatham County jury convicted 20-year-old Xavier Dennis and 24-year-old Cameron Blige of felony murder.

Court records show at the time of the murder, Blige was on probation in another felony case that involved him firing a gun near a street.

In the murder case, the jury found Dennis and Blige guilty in the shooting death of 24-year-old Freddie Wallace.

Wallace died on Feb. 13, 2021, on White Bluff Road.

Two weeks ago, a judge sentenced Dennis and Blige to life in prison with the possibility of parole. Dennis received an additional five years.

According to court records, both have filed appeals in their cases.

