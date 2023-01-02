After more than a decade, Gary Black’s time as agriculture commissioner is ending

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An era comes to an end next week as several new state leaders take office in Georgia.

Longtime Agriculture Commissioner, Gary Black leaves office after more than a decade.

As Black prepares to leave the Department of Agriculture, he says he’s leaving from a different department than the one he joined 12 years ago.

He says he and his team have been working since the summer to give as much information and background as possible to Commissioner-elect Tyler Harper.

“It’s not a transition of power like a governor or president. But it’s a huge transition of responsibility,” Black said.

He says the department’s 500 plus employees are more trained, more experienced than they were in previous administrations. One of his proudest accomplishments is the Georgia Grown program that promotes crops, foods, and food products that come from the Peach State.

“We set some strong, stretch goals toward building the best brand in America. And I believe Georgia Grown is just that,” Black said.

He says the department has created and implemented policies on food safety and their responses to disasters like hurricanes that threaten Georgia crops and livestock. He also says they’ve broadened their message to connect with consumers in the supermarket as well as farmers in the field.

“This has been a we, not a me activity. Yes, someone has to lead. I’ve been thankful for 12 years to provide the leadership,” Black said.

From here, he and his dog will develop a consulting company to help farmers, food companies, and others.

He says his main advice to Commissioner-elect Harper is to take good care of your people, so they can take good care of the people of Georgia.

