Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Holiday Guide

Atlanta Falcons’ Cameron Batson released from team following incident with police

Atlanta Falcons Cameron Batson
Atlanta Falcons Cameron Batson(WANF)
By Madeline Montgomery
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Atlanta Falcons practice player Cameron Batson has a bond set after allegedly assaulting a police officer.

Judge Hughes with Fulton County granted Batson a $95,000 bond. He will not be allowed to have access to weapons, drugs, or alcohol as the case is ongoing. Judge Hughes did grant Batson permission to keep traveling with the Falcons.

According to Atlanta police, Batson was pulled over early Saturday morning for speeding and swerving on I-75. Defense attorney Don Samuel says Batson was doing a field sobriety test when he was handcuffed and tased, allegedly for no reason. Samuel says that’s when Batson started fighting with the officer. The ADA says Batson took the officer’s taser and tried to use it on him. Police say Batson then fled to his truck and drove off. He was later found and arrested near Northside Drive.

Batson is charged with Aggravated Assault, Aggravated assault against law enforcement officer when engaged in official duty, Battery, Driving- Fleeing Or Attempting To Elude A Police Officer, and Removal Or Attempted Removal Of a Weapon From Public Official.

In an announcement, Monday an Atlanta Falcons spokesperson told Atlanta News First that Batson has been released from the practice squad.

With the release of Batson, the Falcons currently have 15 players on the practice squad.

RELATED STORY:

Bond set for Falcons practice squad member accused of attacking officer

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Chatham County Police Department requested the assistance of the Chatham County SWAT Team...
CCPD requests SWAT team’s assistance for situation at The Landings
Georgia State Capitol
Mental health reporting requirements among new Georgia laws
Source: WTOC
Jesup man killed in early morning New Year’s Day crash
A man allegedly killed Dollar Tree employee with a machete inside an Upper Sandusky, Ohio,...
Dollar store worker killed with machete, police say
FILE PHOTO - Someone found the body after checking the rusty bin well off U.S. Highway 1 in...
Body dead for several months found in SC donation bin

Latest News

Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black
After more than a decade, Gary Black’s time as agriculture commissioner is ending
Federal funding helps Tybee beach renourishment projects; city will have to fund rest
Federal funding helps Tybee beach renourishment projects; city will have to fund rest
Federal funding helps Tybee beach renourishment projects; city will have to fund rest
2 men found guilty of murder for 2021 shooting on White Bluff Road
Police lights
SWAT team responds to standoff in Pooler early New Year’s Day