Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Holiday Guide

Beaufort Co. lawmaker on public intoxication charge: ‘I want to say I’m sorry’

A South Carolina state senator released a statement after Lexington Police cited him for public intoxication early on New Year’s Morning.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 7:43 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCSC) - A South Carolina state senator released a statement after Lexington Police cited him for public intoxication early on New Year’s Morning.

“I am ashamed and embarrassed by what happened last night and I want to say I’m sorry to my family and to my constituents. I’m not going to deflect or excuse this mistake,” Sen. Tom Davis (R-Beaufort County) said. “Instead, I am going to learn from it and move forward with a greater sense of responsibility.”

Davis (R-Beaufort County) said he recognized he should not be driving moments after leaving a social gathering where alcohol had been consumed, according to a press release. He pulled his vehicle into a nearby parking lot, disengaged it and sat in it for more than an hour, he said.

At that point, a Lexington Police officer approached and ended up ticketing him for public intoxication, Davis spokesman Michael Wukela said.

“Sen. Davis cooperated immediately, fully and completely with the officer,” Wukela said. “He was not charged with driving under the influence.”

“I look forward to the opportunity to prove to my family and my constituents that I have learned from this mistake,” Davis said.

Davis referred questions to his attorneys, Pete Strom and Alexandra Benevento of the Columbia-based Strom Law Firm, the release states.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Chatham County Police Department requested the assistance of the Chatham County SWAT Team...
CCPD requests SWAT team’s assistance for situation at The Landings
Georgia State Capitol
Mental health reporting requirements among new Georgia laws
Source: WTOC
Jesup man killed in early morning New Year’s Day crash
A man allegedly killed Dollar Tree employee with a machete inside an Upper Sandusky, Ohio,...
Dollar store worker killed with machete, police say
FILE PHOTO - Someone found the body after checking the rusty bin well off U.S. Highway 1 in...
Body dead for several months found in SC donation bin

Latest News

2 men found guilty of murder for 2021 shooting on White Bluff Road
Police lights
SWAT team responds to standoff in Pooler early New Year’s Day
Source: WTOC
Two injured after New Year’s Day shooting in Jasper County
Memorial Health welcomes first baby of 2023
Memorial Health welcomes first baby of 2023
800 people take the plunge
Hundreds rush into ocean for Tybee Island’s Polar Plunge