Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Holiday Guide

Continued calls for blood donations to start the new year

By Tyler Manion
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The holidays are typically a slow time for blood donations, so one organization is asking you to help and get into the holiday spirit while doing so.

“What we’re hoping is that people think about blood donation and put that on their list of New Year’s resolutions for this year,” said Katie Smithson, the press and media coordinator for The Blood Connection.

The Blood Connection knows you’ve probably committed to exercising more or eating healthier, but they say they have an easy to achieve resolution with high local impact you should think about.

“A lot of times we talk about making goals that are attainable and achievable, and when I say add saving a life to your goal that seems maybe not reachable right? But it is with blood donation,” Smithson said.

Right now, they’re seeing a lot of people cancel donation appointments due to seasonal illnesses and it’s been happening a lot over the last two years.

“2021 was historically our worst year in history and unfortunately we did continue to see low donor turnout in 2022,” Smithson said.

It’s a trend they’re hoping to turn around in 2023, specifically calling on younger people to help.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Chatham County Police Department requested the assistance of the Chatham County SWAT Team...
CCPD requests SWAT team’s assistance for situation at The Landings
Georgia State Capitol
Mental health reporting requirements among new Georgia laws
A man allegedly killed Dollar Tree employee with a machete inside an Upper Sandusky, Ohio,...
Dollar store worker killed with machete, police say
Source: WTOC
Jesup man killed in early morning New Year’s Day crash
FILE PHOTO - Someone found the body after checking the rusty bin well off U.S. Highway 1 in...
Body dead for several months found in SC donation bin

Latest News

Downtown Savannah businesses happy with New Year’s Eve celebrations
Downtown Savannah businesses happy with New Year’s Eve celebrations
Downtown Savannah businesses happy with New Year’s Eve celebrations
Downtown Savannah businesses happy with New Year’s Eve celebrations
Statesboro-Bulloch Remembrance Coalition hosting ‘Bulloch Bears Witness’
Statesboro-Bulloch Remembrance Coalition hosting ‘Bulloch Bears Witness’
Places to recycle your Christmas tree
Places to recycle your Christmas tree