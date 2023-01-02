Continued calls for blood donations to start the new year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The holidays are typically a slow time for blood donations, so one organization is asking you to help and get into the holiday spirit while doing so.

“What we’re hoping is that people think about blood donation and put that on their list of New Year’s resolutions for this year,” said Katie Smithson, the press and media coordinator for The Blood Connection.

The Blood Connection knows you’ve probably committed to exercising more or eating healthier, but they say they have an easy to achieve resolution with high local impact you should think about.

“A lot of times we talk about making goals that are attainable and achievable, and when I say add saving a life to your goal that seems maybe not reachable right? But it is with blood donation,” Smithson said.

Right now, they’re seeing a lot of people cancel donation appointments due to seasonal illnesses and it’s been happening a lot over the last two years.

“2021 was historically our worst year in history and unfortunately we did continue to see low donor turnout in 2022,” Smithson said.

It’s a trend they’re hoping to turn around in 2023, specifically calling on younger people to help.

