Dense Fog through 10AM, nicer afternoon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Foggy conditions will continue to be around throughout the morning commute.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10AM. Be careful driving this morning and give yourself extra time to get where you are going! pic.twitter.com/MyIjdliD4e — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) January 2, 2023

Please be careful while driving and do not use your high beams. Temperatures will start out in the upper 40s for inland communities with lows near 50 degrees around Savannah. The dense fog advisory will be in effect until 10 AM, visibility will improve heading into lunchtime. We’ll see some sun mixed with the clouds during the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Dry conditions continue on Tuesday morning with lows in the low to mid 50s. Highs make their way up to the mid 70s under partly sunny skies. We could see a few isolated showers late Tuesday ahead of an approaching front.

Wednesday morning will be warm and mostly dry, with lows near 60 degrees. A cold front moves in during the afternoon, bringing with it a good chance of showers and maybe even a little thunder. Even with the rain chance, highs will be in the mid 70s. The rain clears out with cooler air to follow as we close out the work week.

Morning temperatures will be in the lower 50s on Thursday with highs in the mid 60s. Friday morning will be even cooler with lows back in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs will only be in the upper 50s, which is a bit below average.

This weekend looks dry and cool with morning temperatures in the mid 30s Saturday morning with highs in the lower 60s.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

