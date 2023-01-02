Sky Cams
Downtown Savannah businesses happy with New Year’s Eve celebrations

By Camille Syed
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Downtown bars are starting the year off with a bang after people packed into ring in the new year.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen this bar that packed before.”

It may be quiet now as New Year’s decorations still hang at The Escape Company, but people packed in here to count down the new year with games and drinks.

New beginnings weren’t the only thing being celebrated at midnight. Game host Justin Doughty says Georgia’s win against Ohio State in Peach Bowl had the crowd up on their feet.

“You couldn’t have paired up the word perfect better than that kick right at midnight. It was very energetic. Everybody was just super excited. A lot of people were just over 2022 at this point and excited to start something new and that kick I think was the perfect start for the new year,” Doughty said.

Not far up the street at Bay Street Blues, owner Bonnie Walden says it was New Year’s celebration to remember.

“It was probably one of the best New Year’s Eve we’ve ever had. Everybody was so happy and so celebratory over the new year and the big win,” Walden said.

And they’re both happy there appeared to be no violence during such a big celebration.

“I would say it’s definitely in the back of our heads for sure. Safety is our number one priority with anybody that comes into the bar, especially our younger patrons, but we had a great time. It couldn’t have gone better than it did,” Walden said.

Bringing in the New Year the right way.

