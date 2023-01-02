Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Holiday Guide

Dylan’s First Forecast of 2023

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WTOC)
By Dylan Smith
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 10:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you’re going back to work tomorrow morning, you’ll need a little extra time to commute. We’ve got a Dense Fog Advisory issued from 11 PM tonight to 10 AM tomorrow.

Tomorrow morning, we should see starting temperatures in the lower-50s for most. We’ll continue tracking mostly cloudy skies with a few drizzle chances through mid-morning as the fog hangs around.

Then, we should see partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower to mid-70s that afternoon. Going into next week, I’ll continue tracking more partly cloudy skies with highs staying in the lower to mid-70s through Wednesday.

Each morning, we should start in the 50s and 60s. Then, changes begin to move in with our next cold front late Wednesday through Thursday morning. This should cause scattered rain chances throughout the area during this time.

Right now, severe weather potential looks to remain relatively low. Then, we cool back into the upper-50s to lower-60s with sunny skies each afternoon going into the weekend. Meanwhile, low temps will stay around the upper30s to lower-40s.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Chatham County Police Department requested the assistance of the Chatham County SWAT Team...
CCPD requests SWAT team’s assistance for situation at The Landings
Georgia State Capitol
Mental health reporting requirements among new Georgia laws
Source: WTOC
Jesup man killed in early morning New Year’s Day crash
FILE PHOTO - Someone found the body after checking the rusty bin well off U.S. Highway 1 in...
Body dead for several months found in SC donation bin
Georgia wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) makes a touchdown catch against Ohio State cornerback...
No. 1 Georgia rallies to beat No. 4 Ohio State 42-41 in semi

Latest News

First Alert Weather
Dylan’s Last Forecast of 2022
Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 12-30-2022
THE News at 6 - VOD - clipped weather
THE News at 6 - VOD - clipped weather
WTOC First Alert Weather
Few AM showers, much warmer today