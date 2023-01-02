Dylan’s First Forecast of 2023

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you’re going back to work tomorrow morning, you’ll need a little extra time to commute. We’ve got a Dense Fog Advisory issued from 11 PM tonight to 10 AM tomorrow.

Tomorrow morning, we should see starting temperatures in the lower-50s for most. We’ll continue tracking mostly cloudy skies with a few drizzle chances through mid-morning as the fog hangs around.

Then, we should see partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower to mid-70s that afternoon. Going into next week, I’ll continue tracking more partly cloudy skies with highs staying in the lower to mid-70s through Wednesday.

Each morning, we should start in the 50s and 60s. Then, changes begin to move in with our next cold front late Wednesday through Thursday morning. This should cause scattered rain chances throughout the area during this time.

Right now, severe weather potential looks to remain relatively low. Then, we cool back into the upper-50s to lower-60s with sunny skies each afternoon going into the weekend. Meanwhile, low temps will stay around the upper30s to lower-40s.

