Fewer DUI arrests in Chatham Co. than during recent New Year’s celebrations

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia State Patrol is encouraging people to continue safe driving practices as many are traveling back home Monday.

GSP had their lowest amount of DUI arrests during this weekend’s New Year’s celebrations than the past two years.

They are expecting Monday to be busy for travelers as people are headed to their destinations after a busy holiday weekend. Patience is something GSP is stressing. If you have yet to hit the road, remember to take your time and think about your safety and the safety of others.

Post 42 Assistant Commander Sherman McClain said more than 18 people were pulled over for potentially driving under the influence in Chatham County, but only 18 people were arrested.

He says one person was arrested in Effingham County.

While the 18 arrests is a low number, he says their goal is zero.

“Anytime we see a number that’s greater than one, we do have a reaction to it. However, having eighteen over the weekend, I think best case scenario shows people were having good practices in getting home and using their designated driver and using those lift services as well as public transportation. We do appreciate that, but we want to get it down because 18 that’s 18 times something could have happened,” McClain said.

He says people were also pulled over for speeding and not wearing seat belts.

