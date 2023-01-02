Sky Cams
Fundraising efforts underway for renovation of theater in downtown Pembroke

By Flynn Snyder
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PEMBROKE, Ga. (WTOC) - Fundraising efforts are underway for a project aiming to revitalize downtown Pembroke.

Renovation efforts for the Tos Theater will add new seating, lighting and drink options to the venue.

Organizers say they’ve been able to raise thousands of dollars for this restoration project that they hope will not only bring new life to this building, but also downtown Pembroke.

The project is expected to cost around $3 million. “Friends of the Tos Theater” is the committee overseeing the work.

In recent weeks, the group has announced $2,500 in donations from local sponsors and more than $75,000 from the Fox Theater in Atlanta.

The goal is to completely renovate the nearly century-old theater into a performance and community space.

Leaders say the clock is ticking given an expected economic boom in the area.

“We need to start bringing in money for this project. With the new Hyundai plant coming in, we see thousands of families moving in that will need somewhere to go for entertainment. We want to be that hub that draws people to main street Pembroke,” said Joseph Frew-Miller, with Friends of the Tos Theater.

Fundraising efforts will continue while the committee waits for approval on architectural designs.

