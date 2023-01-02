Sky Cams
Hardeeville family loses everything in fire days after Christmas

By Tyler Manion
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WTOC) - A Hardeeville family lost everything in a fire late last week.

A mother, who’s trying to push forward, thankful she and her two kids weren’t there when the flame engulfed their home.

Around 2 a.m. on Dec. 28, much of her home turned to ash.

“There’s nothing we could have done. There were flames coming everywhere, from the middle coming out so there’s literally nothing we could have done,” Latasha Dunham said.

That’s if they had been home at the time, thankfully they weren’t.

“I’m glad we weren’t here because where my bedroom is and my kids’ bedroom, there’s no way we could have contacted each other,” Dunham said.

Everything that was inside is lost, but after that night her support system has proven stronger than the flames

“I’ve had some of my friends and some of my clients reaching out to me with love and support,” Dunham said.

It’s obviously not the way she wanted to start the new year, but with the help of those around her she’s staying strong for her kids.

“It’s going to be a long process but we’re going to make it day by day,” she said.

Her outlook is positive, a bright light through a dark time. As her family is forced to start over, she says any little thing helps.

“We’re not asking, we’re not begging, we’re not picky or anything just whatever. Household items, clothes, shoes, it doesn’t matter,” Dunham said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family.

