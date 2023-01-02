Money raised from Tybee’s Polar Plunge to benefit Main Street program, Tybee Post Theater

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - More than 800 people braved the cold water and took the polar plunge on Tybee Island to ring in the new year.

This year’s turnout was more than organizers expected, so much so that they even ran out of shirts for participants.

We are still waiting for a grand total, but organizers expect the event to have raised upwards of $30,000. Half of that will go to the Tybee Post Theater.

For the first time, the theater worked with Tybee’s Main Street program to put on the event, one reason why organizers say this year was so successful.

Evan Goetz, with the Tybee Post Theater, says this also means they’re splitting the money raised with Main Street. Each organization will use the money to expand on what they already do in the community.

Goetz says the theater has bands perform every weekend, an expense that can cost up to $6,000.

“Huge success, probably one of the most successful years that we’ve had with the Polar Plunge. The percentage that we’ll take will go directly into programming, so we’re able to bring fantastic events, movies, concerts and theater to our stage,” Goetz said.

Goetz says 2022 was a record year for them. He says they sold almost 20,000 tickets and that the plunge was the cherry on top of an amazing year.

