Statesboro-Bulloch Remembrance Coalition hosting ‘Bulloch Bears Witness’

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - An event in Statesboro Wednesday night hopes to bring people together to remember the past and create a better future.

Organizers of the event say it will be as much a conversation as a concert. They’ll have musicians, but also poets, historians, and advocates.

The Statesboro-Bulloch Remembrance Coalition will host “Bulloch Bears Witness”. It will examine local experiences of racism and ways to move the community toward healing.

“We said that we want to have this conversation with our community. We know that Bulloch County and Statesboro is really good at doing hard things. We know that these are hard truths to face. But we also recognize that, in order to understand what’s happening today, we have to look back at what happened in America,” coalition co-chair, Adrianne McCollar said.

Through events like this one, the coalition hopes to remember victims of racial lynching and other injustices and foster meaningful dialogue in the community.

Admission is free and it begins at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Carter Recital Hall on Georgia Southern’s Statesboro Campus.

