Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Holiday Guide

Statesboro-Bulloch Remembrance Coalition hosting ‘Bulloch Bears Witness’

By Dal Cannady
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - An event in Statesboro Wednesday night hopes to bring people together to remember the past and create a better future.

Organizers of the event say it will be as much a conversation as a concert. They’ll have musicians, but also poets, historians, and advocates.

The Statesboro-Bulloch Remembrance Coalition will host “Bulloch Bears Witness”. It will examine local experiences of racism and ways to move the community toward healing.

“We said that we want to have this conversation with our community. We know that Bulloch County and Statesboro is really good at doing hard things. We know that these are hard truths to face. But we also recognize that, in order to understand what’s happening today, we have to look back at what happened in America,” coalition co-chair, Adrianne McCollar said.

Through events like this one, the coalition hopes to remember victims of racial lynching and other injustices and foster meaningful dialogue in the community.

Admission is free and it begins at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Carter Recital Hall on Georgia Southern’s Statesboro Campus.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Chatham County Police Department requested the assistance of the Chatham County SWAT Team...
CCPD requests SWAT team’s assistance for situation at The Landings
Georgia State Capitol
Mental health reporting requirements among new Georgia laws
A man allegedly killed Dollar Tree employee with a machete inside an Upper Sandusky, Ohio,...
Dollar store worker killed with machete, police say
Source: WTOC
Jesup man killed in early morning New Year’s Day crash
FILE PHOTO - Someone found the body after checking the rusty bin well off U.S. Highway 1 in...
Body dead for several months found in SC donation bin

Latest News

Places to recycle your Christmas tree
Places to recycle your Christmas tree
Fundraising efforts underway for renovation of theater in downtown Pembroke
Fundraising efforts underway for renovation of theater in downtown Pembroke
Places to recycle your Christmas tree
Places to recycle your Christmas tree
Money raised from Tybee’s Polar Plunge to benefit Main Street program, Tybee Post Theater
Money raised from Tybee’s Polar Plunge to benefit Main Street program, Tybee Post Theater