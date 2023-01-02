Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Holiday Guide

SWAT team responds to standoff in Pooler early New Year’s Day

Police lights
Police lights(WTOC (custom credit) | WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 9:31 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Pooler man has been arrested after pointing a gun at his neighbors and Pooler Police, then barricading himself inside his home early New Year’s Day, according to Georgia State Patrol.

Pooler Police requested the help of the Georgia State Patrol SWAT Team for the incident. Officials say the barricaded gunman has severe PTSD.

GSP officials say Pooler Police responded to a call of the man pointing a gun at his neighbors for setting off fireworks. They say he then pointed the gun at police officers before barricading himself inside his home.

At around 5:15 a.m. Sunday, he emerged from his home and was taken into custody without incident.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Chatham County Police Department requested the assistance of the Chatham County SWAT Team...
CCPD requests SWAT team’s assistance for situation at The Landings
Georgia State Capitol
Mental health reporting requirements among new Georgia laws
Trolley catches fire near gas station on East President Street
3 men plead guilty to charges in 2016 Tatemville murder case
Source: WTOC
Jesup man killed in early morning New Year’s Day crash

Latest News

Source: WTOC
Two injured after New Year’s Day shooting in Jasper County
Memorial Health welcomes first baby of 2023
Memorial Health welcomes first baby of 2023
800 people take the plunge
Hundreds rush into ocean for Tybee Island’s Polar Plunge
Source: WTOC
Jesup man killed in early morning New Year’s Day crash