SWAT team responds to standoff in Pooler early New Year’s Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Pooler man has been arrested after pointing a gun at his neighbors and Pooler Police, then barricading himself inside his home early New Year’s Day, according to Georgia State Patrol.

Pooler Police requested the help of the Georgia State Patrol SWAT Team for the incident. Officials say the barricaded gunman has severe PTSD.

GSP officials say Pooler Police responded to a call of the man pointing a gun at his neighbors for setting off fireworks. They say he then pointed the gun at police officers before barricading himself inside his home.

At around 5:15 a.m. Sunday, he emerged from his home and was taken into custody without incident.

