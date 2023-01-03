Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Holiday Guide

2022 brought more visitors to Hilton Head Island, according to businesses

The Island Fudge Shoppe
The Island Fudge Shoppe(WTOC)
By Tyler Manion
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - 2022 tourism numbers had a lot to live up to on Hilton Head Island, as 2021 broke records thanks to lifted travel regulations.

“It’s all good.”

There’s a little bias there, but take a look for yourself...

“We just made some pralines.”

“We call them fiddlers after the fiddler crabs.”

“We have gators that have escaped out of the lagoon.”

The top seller though...

“The fudge is the most popular item.”

Which makes sense, seeing how this is The Island Fudge Shoppe.

“We’re just busy all the time. We’re still open even in January, we’re here,” said Maureen Robinson, the co-owner of The Island Fudge Shoppe.

2023 is off to a quick start at this family business but the owners said it’s got big shoes to fill.

”21 was good, about the best year we’d ever had, and 22 surpassed that,” said Gus Robinson, co-owner of The Island Fudge Shoppe.

The Hilton Head Bluffton Chamber of Commerce, says that’s a common theme around the island.

”Post-pandemic we saw our rates at 19% above pre-pandemic levels, last year we saw that number 8% above that number,” said Charlie Clark, the vice president of communications for the Hilton Head Island/Bluffton Chamber of Commerce.

Back at the fudge shop, they’re happy to be riding the local wave.

“The island itself is just busting at the seams.”

Moving to the new year, this couples hope’s mirror those of the Chamber... looking for another record setting year.

“Expectations are really good.”

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man allegedly killed Dollar Tree employee with a machete inside an Upper Sandusky, Ohio,...
Dollar store worker killed with machete, police say
The Chatham County Police Department requested the assistance of the Chatham County SWAT Team...
CCPD requests SWAT team’s assistance for situation at The Landings
The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed that an American Airlines plane was parked...
Airline employee dead after being ‘ingested into engine,’ authorities say
2 men found guilty of murder for 2021 shooting on White Bluff Road
Georgia State Capitol
Mental health reporting requirements among new Georgia laws

Latest News

Hills-Galloway House
The newest old house in Savannah
This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest...
Idaho slayings suspect waives right to fight extradition
More space being added to Bulloch Co. government annex building
Chatham County Courthouse. (Source: WTOC)
New judges being sworn in Tuesday at Chatham Co. Courthouse