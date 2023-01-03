2022 brought more visitors to Hilton Head Island, according to businesses

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - 2022 tourism numbers had a lot to live up to on Hilton Head Island, as 2021 broke records thanks to lifted travel regulations.

“It’s all good.”

There’s a little bias there, but take a look for yourself...

“We just made some pralines.”

“We call them fiddlers after the fiddler crabs.”

“We have gators that have escaped out of the lagoon.”

The top seller though...

“The fudge is the most popular item.”

Which makes sense, seeing how this is The Island Fudge Shoppe.

“We’re just busy all the time. We’re still open even in January, we’re here,” said Maureen Robinson, the co-owner of The Island Fudge Shoppe.

2023 is off to a quick start at this family business but the owners said it’s got big shoes to fill.

”21 was good, about the best year we’d ever had, and 22 surpassed that,” said Gus Robinson, co-owner of The Island Fudge Shoppe.

The Hilton Head Bluffton Chamber of Commerce, says that’s a common theme around the island.

”Post-pandemic we saw our rates at 19% above pre-pandemic levels, last year we saw that number 8% above that number,” said Charlie Clark, the vice president of communications for the Hilton Head Island/Bluffton Chamber of Commerce.

Back at the fudge shop, they’re happy to be riding the local wave.

“The island itself is just busting at the seams.”

Moving to the new year, this couples hope’s mirror those of the Chamber... looking for another record setting year.

“Expectations are really good.”

