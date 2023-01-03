24/7 staffing added to fire station in Register

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) -The fire station in Register has been around for years, but it now has something new...but not any new equipment.

Firefighters crank the saws every day to make sure they’re ready if needed on a call. Station Three in Register now has three two-person teams to staff it 24/7.

It’s the next step in a plan the county created along with the Center for Public Safety Management

“They came up with a long-range plan to start staffing more stations around the county so they could reduce their response time,” said Chief Ben Tapley with the Bulloch County Fire Department.

The full time staffers team up with the roughly 60 trained volunteers to respond to an emergency. Tapley says the county continues to grow and many volunteers have more demands on them that make it harder sometimes to answer the call.

“It’s important to have people close to where citizens are going to have emergencies, have them ready to respond within a minute or two after the call.”

He’s thankful they’ve been able to add more people to help keep community’s safer county-wide.

He says the long term plan is to staff several more fire stations around the county, and also add EMS crews after that.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.