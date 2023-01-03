$785 million up for grabs in Mega Millions jackpot

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - More than $700 million is on the line in Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot.

Another near record jackpot up for grabs is sparking lottery mania across the country and right here in the Peach State.

The Mega Millions jackpot sits at $785 million for Tuesday night drawing.

That makes this the fourth largest jackpot in mega millions history after there’s been no winner in the past 22 drawings, according to the lottery.

Mega millions says there have been over one million dollar tickets sold in those 22 drawings including in Georgia.

Tuesday’s drawing comes just under two months after a Powerball jackpot reached the highest amount ever at just over $2 billion.

Even though Tuesday’s potential winnings aren’t that large ticket buyers we spoke to in Chatham County say they’re still confident about their chances of winning.

“I have two winning tickets, I would take that money and buy me a house. I would set my kid’s up, I have four kids, and I would take care of my mom,” Lottery Player Bernadette Saddler said.

Tuesday’s drawing is at 11 p.m.

