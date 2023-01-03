Collapsed sewer line causing traffic issues along DeRenne Ave.
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:55 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A collapsed sewer line is causing traffic issues along DeRenne Avenue, according to the City of Savannah.
The issue is along DeRenne Avenue between Abercorn and Bull streets.
Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area if possible.
According to the city, it could impact rush hour traffic during Wednesday morning as well.
Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.