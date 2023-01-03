Foggy morning commute, warm afternoon!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Patchy dense fog will be around through the early morning commute.

Fog sticks around through our Tuesday morning commute. Give yourself a few extra minutes to get into work! pic.twitter.com/VydZXVARu6 — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) January 3, 2023

Visibility will be extremely limited for some areas, give yourself a few extra minutes to get to work. In dense fog, never use your high beams and give other vehicles plenty of space if possible.

The fog couple damped the roads, but we won’t see rain in the morning. Temperatures will start out in the lower 50s around Savannah and upper 40s for inland communities. Highs make their way up to the mid 70s under partly sunny skies. A few southern communities will make it to the upper 70s. We could see a few isolated showers late Tuesday ahead of an approaching front, but most of us will remain dry Tuesday.

Wednesday morning will be warm and mostly dry, with lows near 60 degrees. A cold front moves in during the afternoon, bringing with it a good chance of showers and maybe even a little thunder. Rain moves in from the west to the east, with the bulk of the rain falling in the afternoon and evening. One or two storms could be strong to severe with heavy rain and gusty wind. Even with the rain chance, highs will be in the mid 70s. The rain clears out Thursday with cooler air to follow as we close out the work week.

Morning temperatures will be in the mid 50s on Thursday with highs near 70 degrees. Friday morning will be even cooler with lows back in the low to mid 40s. Highs will only be in the near 60 degrees, which is a couple degrees below average for this time of the year.

This weekend looks dry and cool with morning temperatures in the mid 30s Saturday morning with highs in the lower 60s. Calm weather looks to extend into next week with morning temperatures in the mid 40s and highs in the lower 60s.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.