‘I feel motivated to do more:’ Savannah city leaders working to lower gun violence

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In 2022, there were more than 350 instances of gun violence in Savannah, according to data from the Savannah Police Department.

As a new year begins, these numbers have Savannah leaders and the faith based community wanting to see change.

“I feel motivated to do more. It’s got to stop.”

According to Savannah Police crime reports. from the beginning of last year to Dec. 24, there were 363 instances of gun violence. In 2021, there were 299 gun violence situations.

Lowering those numbers in 2023 is a mission many city leaders say they’re working on. Mayor Van Johnson says there are several steps to make it happen.

“We need common sense regulations. We need to have more powerful policing to interdict illegal guns and we need to make sure that when people are engaging in gun play in our community that they have sentences well first of all their prosecuted aggressively and secondly that they have sentences that are significant.”

Several people lost their lives from shootings in 2022 and last month alone.

Pastor of Kingdom Life Church Charles Roberson says he’s been partnering with several pastors and organizations to cut down the violence.

“This is not just one part of the community. It’s all of our problem and we all have to work together for a solution.”

While we need a solution, Roberson says there are many reasons we face gun violence today, like major trauma.

“There’s poverty, there’s domestic issues and so many other issues that cause gun violence but I believe it’s a great community even though the numbers are high. We’re going to keep shining the light and doing good things.”

Many of the shootings this year claimed young lives.

So his goal is to continue partnering with more people in the community to give young people hope.

“We talk about career goals. We talk about conflict resolution and just talk about all the things going on inside of them, really listen to them, talk to them.”

And Pastor Roberson is getting a head start in reaching young people with a vision board party to help young people plan their future at his church on the 15.

