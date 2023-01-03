Making Shrimp Delight with Sisters of the New South
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Here’s the recipe below:
In a medium size pot Add16 oz diced tomatoes (Can of freshly diced)
16 oz of diced okra
24 oz of water
4 oz of Sisters okra and tomatoes seasoning
Cook on medium heat until okra is tender (about 20 minutes)
If you stop now you have Sisters okra and tomatoes
Continue by adding1/2 diced red bell pepper
1/2 diced green bell pepper
1/4 diced sweet onion
Add 1/2 lbs of shrimp and 2 tablespoons of Sisters Shrimp seasoning or your favorite seafood seasoning
Cook on medium heat until all vegetables are tender and shrimp are firm for about 30 minutes
Serve in a bowl by itself or on top of rice
