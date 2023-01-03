Sky Cams
Mayor Van Johnson addresses choosing new Savannah police chief

By Camille Syed
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Mayor Van Johnson says Lenny Gunther is the kind of police chief Savannah residents want. The city conducted a national search with focus groups, according to the Mayor.

However, when asked today, he wasn’t able to say how many applications they went through. He hopes to have that number buy next week.

Mayor Johnson says it was a combination of knowledge, skills and abilities that helped City Manager Jay Melder choose Gunther for the chief role.

Chief Gunther became a Savannah Police Officer in 2001.

The mayor says he went through several community surveys about what residents want to see in a police chief. According to those surveys majority of people, 473 to be exact, said they wanted a City of Savannah Resident.

“People wanted to see a chief that they felt they knew. Savannah is metropolitan but we are very folksy, and people are very strong on personal connections. They want people to understand their street, the dynamics of their neighborhood, the history of their neighborhoods,” said Mayor Van Johnson.

WTOC sat down with Gunther about some of his priorities when he was interim chief.

He says he wants to work on recruiting and retention, crime reduction strategies and creating community relationships.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

