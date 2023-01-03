Sky Cams
More space being added to Bulloch Co. government annex building

(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The process to get permits in Bulloch County could get easier in the next few months.

The county’s adding badly needed space at the building along North Main Street that houses those offices. County leaders say they’ve needed more space for years but will need it even more in the future as the county keeps growing.

Offices inside show the signs of progress as crews gut old walls and re-divide the space.

Outside, the foundation comes up to show the expansion. They’re expanding the annex to make more room for people to get permits.

It’s all designed to give more room and offer one-stop shopping.

“That way you’re not walking around trying to find out where you’re supposed to go. It’s all in one place,” said Randy Newman, with Bulloch County Planning and Zoning.

Another large part of the project is expanding an already crowded commissioners’ chamber. The expansion will add more than 700 square feet and give more audience room for people to attend county meetings.

They hope to have this finished by summer or early fall.

In the meantime, county commissioners are meeting at the Honey Bowen Building on Fair Road. If you come here, you’ll parking back in the back, come around the fence and enter the door from the side.

