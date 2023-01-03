Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Holiday Guide

New judges being sworn in Tuesday at Chatham Co. Courthouse

Chatham County Courthouse. (Source: WTOC)
Chatham County Courthouse. (Source: WTOC)
By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 5:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday is a big day as many candidates are finally taking office after being elected last year.

Two judges will officially take over inside of the Chatham County Courthouse.

Tuesday morning they will honor the current Judge of Chatham County Superior Court, Judge Louisa Abbot. She has served the Eastern Judicial Circuit since 2000 but is retiring.

Taking over for her will be Judge Tammy Stokes after she ran unopposed and was elected back in May. That ceremony is happening at the Chatham County Courthouse at 9:30 a.m.

Judge Stokes was previously the Recorder’s Court Judge in Chatham County. The new Chief Judge will also be sworn in for that position as well.

Judge Joe Huffman will be sworn in at 11:30 a.m. at the Chatham County Courthouse. Judge Huffman won the seat after winning the runoff election in June.

The Recorder’s Court handles minor offenses and misdemeanors where the Superior Court deals with the larger criminal and civil cases.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man allegedly killed Dollar Tree employee with a machete inside an Upper Sandusky, Ohio,...
Dollar store worker killed with machete, police say
The Chatham County Police Department requested the assistance of the Chatham County SWAT Team...
CCPD requests SWAT team’s assistance for situation at The Landings
The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed that an American Airlines plane was parked...
Airline employee dead after being ‘ingested into engine,’ authorities say
2 men found guilty of murder for 2021 shooting on White Bluff Road
Georgia State Capitol
Mental health reporting requirements among new Georgia laws

Latest News

From the ring to federal court: Retired Savannah boxer will star in short film
From the ring to federal court: Retired Savannah boxer will star in short film
Downtown Savannah businesses happy with New Year’s Eve celebrations
Downtown Savannah businesses happy with New Year’s Eve celebrations
Downtown Savannah businesses happy with New Year’s Eve celebrations
Downtown Savannah businesses happy with New Year’s Eve celebrations
Statesboro-Bulloch Remembrance Coalition hosting ‘Bulloch Bears Witness’
Statesboro-Bulloch Remembrance Coalition hosting ‘Bulloch Bears Witness’