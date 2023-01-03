New judges being sworn in Tuesday at Chatham Co. Courthouse

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday is a big day as many candidates are finally taking office after being elected last year.

Two judges will officially take over inside of the Chatham County Courthouse.

Tuesday morning they will honor the current Judge of Chatham County Superior Court, Judge Louisa Abbot. She has served the Eastern Judicial Circuit since 2000 but is retiring.

Taking over for her will be Judge Tammy Stokes after she ran unopposed and was elected back in May. That ceremony is happening at the Chatham County Courthouse at 9:30 a.m.

Judge Stokes was previously the Recorder’s Court Judge in Chatham County. The new Chief Judge will also be sworn in for that position as well.

Judge Joe Huffman will be sworn in at 11:30 a.m. at the Chatham County Courthouse. Judge Huffman won the seat after winning the runoff election in June.

The Recorder’s Court handles minor offenses and misdemeanors where the Superior Court deals with the larger criminal and civil cases.

