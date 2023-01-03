From the ring to federal court: Retired Savannah boxer will star in short film

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - From the streets of Savannah to standing toe-to-toe with some boxing greats, he made quite a name for himself in the boxing ring and federal court. Now, the retired boxer wants to be on the big screen.

“Don’t punch it...and bunch it...like my man once said, ‘Float like a butterfly. Sting like a bee. The hands can’t hit what the eyes can’t see,” said Retired Professional Boxer Zeke Wilson.

Words from the mouth of one “great” to another.

This one’s career took off right here in the Hostess City.

“I told my mom, ‘mom look...this is me’. She said, ‘what you talkin’ about?’ I said I’m gonna be a fighter.”

In a 25-year-career, he won the Golden Gloves, knocking out Jimmy Chumley in the first round. He made Joe Frazier’s boxing team. Later, he joined the Marine Corp’s boxing team and was later picked up by heavyweight champion Larry Holmes.

“Zeke Wilson...fighter for justice.”

Zeke Wilson (WTOC)

That’s what his hall of fame belt read...not knowing before he retired from his boxing career to promote fighters that he would have a fight of his own outside the ring.

He took the state sport’s commission to federal court in Massachusetts for discrimination because they made him pay $10,000...that’s double what white promoters paid for their fights. Then, they still didn’t let his boxers in the ring.

Wilson said: “Shocked me to no end that he would treat another Marine like he did. He told me plain...I would never run a boxing show in Massachusetts and he don’t give a damn what I do.”

More than 20 years ago, all while representing himself...

“No lawyer wanted to touch my case”

He won – setting federal precedent for challenging same-race discrimination.

“When someone tries to take away your rights, especially serving your country like I’ve done, it just got to me and it was ugly.”

It was the first case of its kind to reach a federal jury, but the impact of what happened to him, also changed the lives of his family.

“It put me in a shelter. Me, my daughter and my wife because the house I had was taken away because I spent every dime I had to put it [events] together.”

After decades of fighting in and out the ring, he put it all in a book but still wants the world to see it all come together in a short film

“I’m just trying to cash in on what I’ve done with all the time in my life.”

And if people take away anything from his story...

“Why you just didn’t walk away?” Wilson said. “Because I’m a fighter.”

Some familiar faces you should see are Congressman Buddy Carter and former mayor of Savannah Eddie DeLoach.

From the filmmakers

A local film director and SCAD student talked to WTOC about how the project’s coming along. They said they are working on trying to get the film complete for Black History Month.

“It’s a lesson,” said the film’s Director and Co-producer Nikki Green. “It’s a lesson to teach you that it might be difficult and the odds might be stacked against you but you can prevail.”

“It’s a good story to read to say someone has done this and it can be done and it’s not the end of the world,” said Writer and Co-producer Alyssa Grove.

They are still looking for cast members. You can email reach them at info@calireignproductions.com. To stay up to date with Zeke Wilson, you can head to his website.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.