South Carolina Highway Patrol releases preliminary data on roadway fatalities

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With 2022 now behind us, the South Carolina Highway Patrol is releasing preliminary data on how the year stacks up to those before it.

“As a driver you have to realize that driving is the most dangerous thing that you will do on a daily basis,” said LCpl. Nick Pye, the community relations officer with the South Carolina Highway Patrol Troop 6

Across the roads of the Lowcountry, new preliminary numbers show drivers were more safe in 2022.

“Right now we’re down 127 fatal collisions from where we were last year and also down 142 fatalities.”

In 2021 there 1,198 fatalities on South Carolina Roadways, while there were 1,056 in 2022. It’s a good trend the trooper says is thanks in part to a new way they’re deciding where to step up enforcement.

“We started looking at not necessarily where there’s more traffic at or not necessarily where there’s collisions at, but we started looking at where are these fatal collisions happening at.”

Lance Corporal Pye says they put more staff in those dangerous areas and also credits drivers for the decrease in deadly crashes.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.