Trials delayed due to staffing issues in the Chatham Co. District Attorney’s Office

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Four men accused of kidnapping and murdering a 24-year-old woman appeared in Chatham County Superior Court on Tuesday for a jury trial.

However, that trial didn’t end up happening. The judge is warning prosecutors they’re running out of time to hold a trial at all.

This trial has been delayed six times since the abduction and death of Melanie Steele in 2019.

The state asked the court to push back the trial again because they didn’t have a prosecutor familiar with the case. Judge John Morse Jr. agreed to delay the hearing but said that if the state isn’t ready for trial in February, he might have to dismiss the case altogether.

Katie Kelly, who was the public defender for John Bailey - one of the people facing kidnapping and murder charges - filed a motion to dismiss Tuesday, telling Judge Morse that understaffing in the Chatham County District Attorney’s office was “not her client’s problem.”

The prosecutor that had originally been assigned to the case left the DA’s office just a few days before Christmas.

New documents were filed at 8:40 a.m. Tuesday, less than two hours before court started for Claire Farley and Lyle Bunham, both assistant district attorneys, to take over the case for the state.

This case has been going on for years. Melanie Steele’s body was found in March of 2020, six months after police say she was kidnapped.

This wasn’t the only case that was pushed back Tuesday because prosecutors weren’t ready for court.

Arthur Newton is accused of putting out a murder hit while he was in jail. Newton was scheduled to face trial Tuesday but was also granted continuance. He’ll be due back in court on Jan. 31.

Judge Morse called the circumstances leading to these continuances unprecedented. Again, he said that if the state isn’t ready for court next month, he might toss them out entirely.

WTOC did reach out to Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones for comment. At this time, we have not heard back yet.

