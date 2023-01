SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A water main break is causing traffic issues on DeRenne Avenue on Tuesday morning, according to the Savannah Police Department.

Police say the left turn lane from Bull Street to DeRenne Avenue is closed as well as the right turn lane from White Bluff to DeRenne Avenue.

#SPDTraffic A water main break is causing traffic issues near Bull and DeRenne. The left turn lane from Bull to DeRenne is closed as well as the right turn lane from White Bluff to DeRenne. pic.twitter.com/9lWvXEY6ye — Savannah Police Department (@SavPolice) January 3, 2023

