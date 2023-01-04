Bryan Co. Megasite will be one of the most transformative projects in Savannah, CEO of SEDA says

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Economic Development Authority held its annual yearly meeting to discuss the accomplishments of 2022.

The partnership with the Hyundai Manufacturing Plant at the Bryan County Megasite was at the top of the list.

The president and CEO of SEDA says this project will be one of the most transformative, changing projects in the history of the Savannah region.

“And so when you think about the over 8,000 jobs and we’re expecting a 20-30 thousand job impact over the next 5 to 10 years and so when you factor that in, it’s basically like adding another city in a very short period of time so its a big deal.”

Construction is currently underway for the Plant. Full production is expected to happen in the first half of 2025.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.