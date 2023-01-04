Sky Cams
Canady’s Heating, Air and Plumbing donates 1,000 coats to the United Way of the Coastal Empire

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - More than 1,000 coats are going to children in need to keep them warm this winter.

Canady’s Heating, Air and Plumbing dropped off the donations to the United Way of the Coastal Empire Wednesday morning.

Some of those donations came from you. It’s all part of the Canady’s Coats for Kids Coat Drive.

Boxes were set up in different areas of Chatham, Bryan Effingham and Liberty Counties.

Including the WTOC Lobby!

The Founder of Canady’s Heating Air and Plumbing thanked everyone in the community who donated.

