Department of Juvenile Justice holds career fair in Chatham Co.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice had a career fair today.

The department is hiring for correctional officers, teachers, and food service workers.

The director of the Savannah Regional Youth Detention Center explains who they’re looking to hire.

“Looking for positive roll models for the youth that we detain in the facility. Just keeping the culture great and the youth not missing anything with being incarcerated in the facility,” said Director Marquis Young.

If you missed today’s job fair, there will be another one on January 25th.

The detention center also takes walk-in interviews everyday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If you decided to apply, you will need your ID and proof of high school diploma or GED.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.