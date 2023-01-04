Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Department of Juvenile Justice holds career fair in Chatham Co.

Department of Juvenile Justice
Department of Juvenile Justice(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice had a career fair today.

The department is hiring for correctional officers, teachers, and food service workers.

The director of the Savannah Regional Youth Detention Center explains who they’re looking to hire.

“Looking for positive roll models for the youth that we detain in the facility. Just keeping the culture great and the youth not missing anything with being incarcerated in the facility,” said Director Marquis Young.

If you missed today’s job fair, there will be another one on January 25th.

The detention center also takes walk-in interviews everyday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If you decided to apply, you will need your ID and proof of high school diploma or GED.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hills-Galloway House
The newest old house in Savannah
Rafus Alexander has been arrested on a manslaughter charge after shooting at an armed robbery...
Police: Dollar General clerk charged after shooting, killing alleged robbery suspect
Officers received a call regarding the fetus being found behind the building. They found the...
Remains of human fetus found behind building
Collapsed sewer line causing traffic issues along DeRenne Ave.
Trials delayed due to staffing issues in the Chatham Co. District Attorney’s Office

Latest News

$785 million up for grabs in Mega Millions jackpot
THE News at 6
2022 brought more visitors to Hilton Head Island, according to businesses
Coats collected staying to help those in our community
Statesboro-Bulloch Remembrance Coalition hosting ‘Bulloch Bears Witness’
Statesboro-Bulloch Remembrance Coalition hosting ‘Bulloch Bears Witness’