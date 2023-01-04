DeRenne between Abercorn and Bull closed after sewer line collapses

Sky Cams
By Shea Schrader
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:42 PM EST
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Drivers in Savannah should expect delays over the next few weeks, as a collapsed sewer line is shutting down a main road across the center of the city

This all started when a sewer line collapsed Tuesday and obviously the issue hasn’t been completely sorted out.

Crews have been out all day making necessary repairs but it’s going to take a little bit longer.

The City of Savannah says that repairs could take up to two weeks and that drivers need to be prepared for traffic disruptions until then.

One lane of traffic is going to remain closed at all times and there will be intermittent closures of another lane during what the City calls non-peak hours.

If you don’t have to drive through this area of town it might save you some time to take a different route.

