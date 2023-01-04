Sky Cams
Dunkin’ offering free coffee at participating Georgia locations Jan. 9

Georgia fans can get a free coffee at participating Dunkin stores Jan. 9.
Georgia fans can get a free coffee at participating Dunkin stores Jan. 9.(Dunkin')
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Dunkin’ is offering Georgia fans a free medium hot or iced coffee Jan. 9 to prepare for the college football national championship!

Customers can get their free coffee along with a limited edition Dawgs Donut, a “traditional donut ring featuring vanilla icing and topped with red sprinkles.”

The offer is limited to one coffee per customer. Cold brews, dairy alternatives and espresso shots are an additional charge.

