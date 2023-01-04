First Alert: Showers and storms move in this afternoon, evening

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day:

Wednesday morning will be warm and mostly dry, with lows near 60 degrees. Patchy fog is possible again, mainly along the coast and near waterways. A cold front moves in during the afternoon, bringing with it a good chance of showers and storms.

Rain moves in from the west to the east, with the bulk of the rain falling in the afternoon and evening. One or two storms could be strong to severe with heavy rain and gusty wind. There is also a low-end risk for an isolated tornado. Main timing would be from lunchtime for western counties to dinnertime toward the coast.

Many roads could be damp while students for some of our districts head home from their first day back to school. The rain clears out Thursday with cooler air to follow as we close out the work week.

Morning temperatures will be in the mid 50s on Thursday with highs in the lower 70s. Friday morning will be even cooler with lows back in the low to mid 40s. Highs will only be in the near 60 degrees, which is a about average for this time of the year.

This weekend looks dry and cool with morning temperatures in the mid to upper 30s Saturday morning with highs in the lower 60s. Sunday will be slightly warmer with highs in the upper 60s. There is just a slight chance of rain to start off the work week with highs in the 60s on Monday and Tuesday.

