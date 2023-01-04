Sky Cams
Former Savannah officer under investigation for deadly shooting arrested in Florida for theft

FILE - Ernest Ferguson was arrested in Liberty County for driving under the influence.
FILE - Ernest Ferguson was arrested in Liberty County for driving under the influence.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Ernest Ferguson, the former Savannah Police officer under investigation after shooting and killing Saudi Lee, was arrested over the weekend in Florida.

Police in Orange Park, Fla. - near Jacksonville - responded to a shoplifting call at a shopping mall on New Year’s Day. Officers say they found Ferguson nearby.

Store employees told police that Ferguson claimed he was looking for a watch for his grandfather, asking to see several watches from a locked case.

The employee said Ferguson then ran out of the mall.

Police say Ferguson admitted to taking three watches in order to pawn them.

Ferguson was charged with grand theft and booked into a Florida jail.

Ferguson was fired from the Savannah Police Department after a drunk driving arrest.

