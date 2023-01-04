Hate Ends Now: Cattle car experience

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Holocaust Remembrance Day is coming up later this month, but starting Wednesday, you can take a journey back to that time.

The Hate Ends Now Tour will be in Savannah for the next several days and give visitors an immersive exhibit back in time.

Here is a look at the locations it will be for the next several days, the times do vary each day so just go online and you can register for a time and day to come and experience the cattle car. Thursday and Friday is at Benedictine, Sunday is at Skidaway and Monday and Tuesday are at the JEA.

The tours lasts about 30 minutes and will give you a true feeling of being back in actual cattle car during WWII.

You can sign up here.

