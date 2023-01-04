Sky Cams
Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Parade returns for first time since COVID

Savannah, Ga.
Savannah, Ga.(WTOC)
By Sarah Winkelman
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 6:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - After three years, the Savannah Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Parade is back.

We are about a week and a half away from the MLK Day parade once again making its way down the streets of Savannah.

This year the grand marshals of the parade will be State Representative Carl Gilliard and the past president of the MLK Observance Day Association, Carolyn Blackshear.

On the holiday, which is Monday, January 16, there will be hundreds of entries in the parade to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior.

But that’s not the only parade the city is looking forward to. St. Patrick’s Day is just over two months away and the mayor says their preparations will soon be underway.

“We are definitely going to start in earnest those discussions and make sure we are evaluating last year and see what we need to change so we want to make sure people have that information well in advance so we will make sure to start communicating that as soon as we get together,” said Savannah Mayor Van Johnson.

With the St. Patrick’s Day holiday falling on a Friday this year, the city does anticipate larger crowds and more people wanting to participate and that the city does plan for that.

