McIntosh Co. Sheriff’s Office issues Mattie’s Call for missing woman, man

Sylvester Lee and Mary Portlock
Sylvester Lee and Mary Portlock(McIntosh County Sheriff's Office)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 10:30 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing woman and man after a Mattie’s Call was issued.

Mary Portlock, 76, and Sylvester Lee, 78, were last seen on Jan. 2 around 4:55 p.m. at a gas station on northbound I-95 in McIntosh County.

Portlock was last seen wearing a white tee shirt with pink jogging jacket and pants, blue shoes, a blue headband and glasses. According to law enforcement, Portlock suffers from Alzheimer’s/Dementia.

Lee was last seen wearing blue dress slacks, a white shirt and brown shoes. According to law enforcement, Lee suffers from Asperger’s Syndrome and Dementia.

The pair could be driving a 2010 tan Buick Lucerne.

Anyone with information should contact the McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office.

