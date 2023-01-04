Sky Cams
McIntosh Co. Sheriff’s Office issues Mattie’s Call for missing woman

Mary Portlock
Mary Portlock(McIntosh County Sheriff's Office)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 10:30 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing woman after a Mattie’s Call was issued.

Mary Portlock, 76, was last seen on Jan. 2 around 4:55 p.m. at a gas station on at northbound I-95 in McIntosh County.

She was last seen wearing a white tee shirt with pink jogging jacket and pants, blue shoes, a blue headband and glasses.

She could be driving a 2010 tan Buick Lucerne.

Anyone with information should contact the McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office.

