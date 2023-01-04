Memorial health doctor recommending booster shot ahead of new COVID variant

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Health experts are watching out for a new coronavirus variant.

Memorial health internal medicine physician Tim Connelly says with the fast-moving strain, it’s a good idea to go ahead and get that booster shot if you haven’t already.

“People that received the original vaccine don’t have as much protection against this new variant, in fact, really only those people that got the bivalent vaccine are really showing any protective tighter and significant numbers with this new variant, so it is spreading very quickly. Fortunately, by and large, the majority of the people aren’t getting very sick from it, but we are starting to see people with the pulmonary COVID we saw in the past, and that has been a bit alarming,” Dr. Tim Connelly said.

Dr. Connelly says the risk factors for this variant are the same as before.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.