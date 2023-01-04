Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Memorial health doctor recommending booster shot ahead of new COVID variant

(WNDU)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Health experts are watching out for a new coronavirus variant.

Memorial health internal medicine physician Tim Connelly says with the fast-moving strain, it’s a good idea to go ahead and get that booster shot if you haven’t already.

“People that received the original vaccine don’t have as much protection against this new variant, in fact, really only those people that got the bivalent vaccine are really showing any protective tighter and significant numbers with this new variant, so it is spreading very quickly. Fortunately, by and large, the majority of the people aren’t getting very sick from it, but we are starting to see people with the pulmonary COVID we saw in the past, and that has been a bit alarming,” Dr. Tim Connelly said.

Dr. Connelly says the risk factors for this variant are the same as before.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hills-Galloway House
The newest old house in Savannah
Rafus Alexander has been arrested on a manslaughter charge after shooting at an armed robbery...
Police: Dollar General clerk charged after shooting, killing alleged robbery suspect
Officers received a call regarding the fetus being found behind the building. They found the...
Remains of human fetus found behind building
Collapsed sewer line causing traffic issues along DeRenne Ave.
Sylvester Lee and Mary Portlock
McIntosh Co. Sheriff’s Office issues Mattie’s Call for missing woman, man

Latest News

Coat Donation
Canady’s Heating, Air and Plumbing donates 1,000 coats to the United Way of the Coastal Empire
Sewer line collapses
DeRenne between Abercorn and Bull closed after sewer line collapses
THE News at 4:30
Chatham Co. Animal Services investigating after 21 dogs dumped along Garrard Ave.
21 dogs dumped along Garrard Ave.
Chatham Co. Animal Services investigating after 21 dogs dumped along Garrard Ave.