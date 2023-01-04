Remembering Savannah native, civil rights leader W.W. Law 100 years after his birth

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - 100 years ago a legend, historian, and Civil Rights giant was born.

Westley Wallace Law was on the front lines of the movement before there was one.

The word icon can only be used sparingly.

When talking about Savannah’s, Westley Wallace Law can’t be left out the mix.

“He was a activist,” said Tonie Mitchell.

“Mr. Law is an inspiration,” said Morris Mo Pollard.

We know he was change-maker during the civil rights movement but he also served in the Army during World War II and put in the work after he returned for the NAACP.

Changing lives in Savannah - forming unions to break down racial barriers for jobs that were for whites only, for higher salaries, and leading black students to integrate into Chatham county public schools, parks, and beaches.

He isn’t just a name...

“He was tangible he was a guy that the kids could walk up to and have a conversation or he would come on the park from time to time with his newspaper and just talk for hours,” said Michael Brown.

“On Anderson St. and our teachers used to walk us to the center where we used to go to the library and do activities at the library,” said Pollard.

His home...a historic designation in Cuyler Brownsville...

“I literally grew up in the house adjacent from his home. My grandmother Ruby Rogers and him were bestfriends for many years.”

People have memories stories and words of W.W. Law.

“All my life, I’ve been trying to show what the average citizen should be doing.”

They emulate. And pieces of history honoring him at the W.W. Law Center and across the hostess city are to make sure he won’t be forgotten.

“I had a chance to take part in history being made. They say while you’re here it’s important what you do and if you do something important it will last a long time. He did something real important because it’s still here now,” said Brown.

For Savannahians, W.W. Law might not be around anymore but who he was is who they want to be.

“To me growing up as a young Black man in America wanting to be an activist because of guys like him,” said Pollard.

W.W. Law left history that has made its way to the city’s municipal archives.

The City of Savannah will be sharing that throughout the year.

