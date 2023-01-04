Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Snowplow driver dies in medical emergency after clearing roadway, authorities say

Officials in South Dakota say a snow operator died in a medical emergency earlier this week.
Officials in South Dakota say a snow operator died in a medical emergency earlier this week.(File image | Ipson-blue via Canva)
By KSFY Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KSFY/Gray News) - A South Dakota worker has died after suffering a medical emergency.

According to the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Department, a county snowplow operator suffered a medical emergency and died on Tuesday after clearing a roadway.

KSFY reports the incident happened at about 1:30 p.m. in Minnehaha County.

Officials said the snowplow operator was taken to the hospital but later died.

The sheriff’s department did not immediately identify the worker but said the death appeared to be from natural causes.

Copyright 2023 KSFY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hills-Galloway House
The newest old house in Savannah
Rafus Alexander has been arrested on a manslaughter charge after shooting at an armed robbery...
Police: Dollar General clerk charged after shooting, killing alleged robbery suspect
Officers received a call regarding the fetus being found behind the building. They found the...
Remains of human fetus found behind building
Collapsed sewer line causing traffic issues along DeRenne Ave.
Sylvester Lee and Mary Portlock
McIntosh Co. Sheriff’s Office issues Mattie’s Call for missing woman, man

Latest News

Buffalo Bills saftey Damar Hamlin,left and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden,right prior...
NFL rallies to support Hamlin as his condition improves
State Rep. Lehman Franklin from Bulloch Co. preparing for 2023 General Assembly session
State rep.-elect preparing for 2023 General Assembly session
Hyundai Megasite
State rep.-elect wants to work with counties on Hyundai Plant project
Hyundai Megasite
Bryan Co. Megasite will be one of the most transformative projects in Savannah, CEO of SEDA says
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) lies on the turf after making a tackle on Cincinnati...
Hamlin’s collapse spurs new wave of vaccine misinformation