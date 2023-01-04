State rep.-elect preparing for 2023 General Assembly session

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia lawmakers from across the state will gather in Atlanta to begin the 2023 General Assembly session.

A freshman representative from Bulloch County will be among them.

This area’s newest legislator says he’s spent the summer and fall preparing for the job in Atlanta.

Lehman Franklin finished up a few things before he left for Atlanta. He’ll take his oath of office Monday as a state representative. But he says he’s been learning and researching since he ran unopposed for the seat.

“I’ve been meeting 2-3 times a week with different leaders and different programs and organizations so I know what’s to come,” State Rep-Elect Lehman Franklin said.

He says he’s worked with his predecessor, Jan Tankersley and others who represent parts of Bulloch, Bryan, and neighboring counties. He says he has plenty of work ahead to learn the system and get things done.

“It’s a lot to learn. But I’m just grateful for the opportunity, to be honest with you, to the community for the chance to do this.”

The legislative session begins Monday.

