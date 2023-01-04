Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

State rep.-elect preparing for 2023 General Assembly session

By Dal Cannady
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia lawmakers from across the state will gather in Atlanta to begin the 2023 General Assembly session.

A freshman representative from Bulloch County will be among them.

This area’s newest legislator says he’s spent the summer and fall preparing for the job in Atlanta.

Lehman Franklin finished up a few things before he left for Atlanta. He’ll take his oath of office Monday as a state representative. But he says he’s been learning and researching since he ran unopposed for the seat.

“I’ve been meeting 2-3 times a week with different leaders and different programs and organizations so I know what’s to come,” State Rep-Elect Lehman Franklin said.

He says he’s worked with his predecessor, Jan Tankersley and others who represent parts of Bulloch, Bryan, and neighboring counties. He says he has plenty of work ahead to learn the system and get things done.

“It’s a lot to learn. But I’m just grateful for the opportunity, to be honest with you, to the community for the chance to do this.”

The legislative session begins Monday.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hills-Galloway House
The newest old house in Savannah
Rafus Alexander has been arrested on a manslaughter charge after shooting at an armed robbery...
Police: Dollar General clerk charged after shooting, killing alleged robbery suspect
Officers received a call regarding the fetus being found behind the building. They found the...
Remains of human fetus found behind building
Collapsed sewer line causing traffic issues along DeRenne Ave.
Sylvester Lee and Mary Portlock
McIntosh Co. Sheriff’s Office issues Mattie’s Call for missing woman, man

Latest News

Hyundai Megasite
State rep.-elect wants to work with counties on Hyundai Plant project
Hyundai Megasite
Bryan Co. Megasite will be one of the most transformative projects in Savannah, CEO of SEDA says
Sewer line collapses
DeRenne between Abercorn and Bull closed after sewer line collapses
THE News at 6
State rep.-elect wants to work with counties on Hyundai Plant project